ATHENA — Athena has issued a boil-water warning to residents after discovering coliform bacteria in its city water system, Michelle Fox, assistant city recorder said.
The cause was determined to be recent flooding at Wildhorse Creek.
A warning was issued on Thursday evening and remained in effect today.
"We strongly suggest that you take the precaution of boiling your water before using," according to the city's website.
"The city is aggressively chlorinating the water system and flushing all city hydrants to alleviate the problem as soon as possible," Fox said.