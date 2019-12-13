Athena City Council elects new member

ATHENA — Leaders here elected Katie Zmuda as the city's new councilwoman on Thursday to fill Position 3 on City Council.
She will complete Councilwoman Carol Speed's term expiring on Dec. 31, 2022.
Speed resigned on Nov. 14 because she's moving out of Athena. She was on City Council for 11 years and held the position of Councilor of Public Works, Assistant Recorder Michelle Fox said.
To be considered for this position, a letter of interest was required. City Council viewed the letters of interest from various community members and Zmuda was chosen, Fox said.
Zmuda is an active community member and member of Athena's Chamber of Commerce, Fox said.