Another Port of Columbia commissioner steps down

DAYTON — Another Port of Columbia commissioner is moving out of his district, forcing the search for a replacement.
Commissioner Dan Aschenbrenner, representing District 1, put an offer on a home that was recently accepted in another district within Columbia County, Port Executive Director Jennie Dickinson wrote in a news release.
This marks three commissioner replacements in less than a year for the Port for a the board with just three seats.
Fellow commissioners Earle Marvin and Sean Milligan have 90 days to select a new commissioner. However, Dickinson said applicants must apply by July 31 to be considered in that process.
Candidates must send their letters of interest and resumes to Dickinson at Port of Columbia, 1 Port Way, Dayton, WA, 99328, or email jennie@portofcolumbia.org.
Qualified candidates must live within the Port's District 1 and be registered voters. District information can be found at portofcolumbia.org.
The incoming commissioner may seek reelection in the next election where a commissioner can be voted in, which would be November 2021, according to the release.
The process will be familiar to Marvin and Milligan, as Milligan was just selected to his District 3 spot in May. Milligan replaced Fred Crowe, who also moved out of his district. Milligan may seek reelection in November 2021, if he chooses.
Aschenbrenner himself was a replacement and was elected to a six-year term in November. Aschenbrenner replaced Gene Warren in that position.