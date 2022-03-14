A drop off box for residents to properly retire American flags has been installed outside College Place City Hall, the result of a local Eagle Scout’s community service project.
Joshua Courtney, a 17-year-old College Place High School student, decided to design the collection box after working with the American Legion Walter C. Lee Post 32 in Walla Walla.
“This was something that I saw that could be done, something that was a manageable project,” Courtney said. “It’s patriotic and something that actually contributes to the community in some way.”
In 2021, the local American Legion post worked with Walla Walla’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Grant Farmer Post 992 to install a similar drop box in Walla Walla. Now, both cities have a final resting place for when Old Glory has flown its last.
The flag drop box, located near the mailbox and ballot drop box outside City Hall, provides a way for flags to be retired according to U.S. Flag Code, which specifies formal etiquette for destroying an old flag.
The code states that when the flag is no longer a fitting emblem, it should be destroyed in a dignified, ceremonious fashion, preferably by burning. Most American Legion posts will conduct an annual ceremony, often on Flag Day, June 14, to retire old or worn flags.
In the case of the College Place drop box, Courtney’s scout troop will be responsible for collecting the flags for disposal, said Robert McAndrews, College Place’s Public Works Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.