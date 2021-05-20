The 2021 Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days is on.
So far.
Unless the winds of the COVID-19 pandemic blow the county back to social and activities restrictions, there will be a traditional, 155th county fair Sept. 1-5.
Legendary rock band Chicago is still expected to headline the fair, as was planned for 2020.
This all became suddenly possible on May 13 with the surprise announcement by Gov. Jay Inslee that Washington is on course to lift its broad COVID-19 economic restrictions by June 30 or sooner, should vaccination rates increase.
Inslee’s decision followed on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declaring fully vaccinated people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Greg Lybeck, hired in January to shepherd the Walla Walla County fair through waters troubled by the pandemic and more, was waiting for that kind of good news to kick planning out of neutral and into full speed.
“This is a weight off our shoulders,” the general manager told members at a fair board meeting on the evening of Tuesday, May 18.
“Now we have to think about it, we’re getting a bit of a late start.”
Lybeck said his hope is that this year’s event can reflect the excitement he expects fairgoers to have after the 2020 fair was canceled thanks to COVID-19.
The manager told board members, who are volunteers and responsible for specific parts of the fair’s operation, that although they are starting from “ground zero,” he is looking for all of them to “step it up and do something bigger, better than we’ve ever done.”
Not only are vendors indicating they are eager to be back in Walla Walla — including the Davis Shows Northwest carnival — but sponsors are again expressing interest in being part of this year’s fair, Lybeck and his staff said.
The traditional fair parade is on the calendar for Sept. 4 at 10 a.m., although it remains to be seen if an organization will step up to manage the children’s parade, said board member Shane Laib.
“If not, we’ll probably have to eliminate it,” Laib said, noting only six entrants were in the last “kiddies parade.”
The theme for the 2021 fair and more entertainment details will be announced at the June 5 “Showcase 2021” event, Lybeck said.
Maintenance and other projects are being taken care of in preparation for the fair and numerous other events scheduled to take place there.
That includes looking at safety issues with the grandstands, rental rates for use of fairgrounds equipment during events, taking down unsightly shrubbery, contracts for camping on the fairgrounds, working out fair security details with Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and a private contractor, a new reader board, devising a new midway layout, rounding up Demo Derby volunteers and general grounds clean up.
Organizers are concerned about the road construction and roundabout project at the intersection of Plaza Way and state Route 125. That area is about two blocks away from where the majority of fairgoers turn on Orchard Street to park and enter the fairgrounds.
The work will also affect the Tietan Street entrance into the fair property.
A resident survey by the city of Walla Walla is launching this week; results will determine the overall length of that project.
If people vote for total closure of the intersection during construction, the estimated reopen time is Aug. 18.
However, keeping the area open to traffic via one lane would extend the project through about mid-October, city officials have said.
“The city has assured me multiple times the work will be done before the fair,” Walla Walla County Commissioner Todd Kimball told the fair board.
Amid the unknown factors, one certainty has Lybeck excited.
On May 10, Inslee signed into law a bill that allows tax money to be funneled to agricultural fairs, youth shows and exhibitions through the state’s Department of Agriculture.
The money is meant to support capital projects that make health or safety improvements to agricultural fairgrounds or facilities.
The dedicated funding means the potential is there to get up to to $250,000 every year for structure — like the aging grandstands — and other needs, Lybeck said.
Officials are looking for individual volunteers and service clubs to help with multiple aspects of the 2021 fair.
County Commissioner Jennifer Mayberry was absent from the meeting.