Republican Perry Dozier has narrowed the gap against Democratic opponent Danielle Garbe Reser in the race to become the next 16th Legislative District senator.
According to the latest primary ballot count, the two candidates are separated by just 149 votes. The number is not likely to spark a recount, Walla Walla County Elections Supervisor Dave Valiant said this morning. But it demonstrates how the flood of ballots in the final days of an election with a record voter turnout can change the tide.
No major changes in outcome have resulted from the updated numbers, Valiant said.
The senate race is the biggest update, propelling the two candidates forward from the top-two primary.
“That’s a remarkably close race,” Valiant said. “Really the only stakes here is who gets top billing on the next ballot.”
The top vote-getter in each race lands the top position of the two names on the general election ballot for November.
In the original count on primary election night, Garbe Reser had taken the lead with 37.1% of the votes to Dozier’s 33.4%. Both led Republican Bill Jenkin, currently 16th District Pos. 1 representative, who garnered 29.5% of the votes at the time.
According to the latest count Monday, Garbe Reser continued to lead with 13,279, or 34.99% of the votes to Dozier’s 13,130 votes, or 34.6%. Jenkin eared 11,511 votes, or 30.33% of the 37,949 ballots cast.
Valiant said no more ballots are expected to be counted today. Certification of the results is anticipated in a 2 p.m. meeting today.
Walla Walla’s had a record turnout for the primary of 56.61% of the voters. It was even higher than the statewide record of 54.3%. Voter participation exceeded 60% in 11 counties, including Garfield.
In other Walla Walla and 16th Legislative District races, the existing gaps widened slightly under the updated counts.
Republican Mark Klicker received 66.51% of the 37,797 votes, or 25,140, against Democrat Frances Chvatal, who had 12,620 votes, or 33.39% for the Pos. 1 representative seat.
For Pos. 2, incumbent Republican Skyler Rude garnered 69.77% of the total 37,483 votes, to challenger Carly Coburn’s 30.12%, or 11,290 votes.
For the Walla Walla County Commission District 1 seat, Roger Esparza’s lead grew to 2,930 votes or 47.79% against Jenny Mayberry, who received 33.52% of the votes, or 2,055. Candidate Tom Cooper was eliminated from the race with 1,146 votes, or 18.69%. All three are Republicans. The seat is currently held by Jim Johnson, who opted not to run.
Valiant said his office will begin working on ballots for the general election next week.
The primary took in about 56% of all ballots through local drop boxes, he said.