The Zen Meditation Group meets in Walla Walla for 30 minutes on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. The silent meditation is followed by informal discussion.
Participant Daniel Clark said the long-standing group is open to everyone.
In mild weather, they meet in Pioneer Park at the bandstand or in the shelter beside the pond at the southeast corner of the park.
Otherwise, meditation is held in the First Congregational Church chapel, 73 S Palouse St.
For more details, contact Lex Philippi at 303-947-0135 or Clark at 509-629-2791 or clarkdn@charter.net.
Online see zenmeditationww.blogspot.com.
