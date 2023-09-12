Every year YWCA Walla Walla hosts a fall fundraiser — Just Believe — where all proceeds go to support domestic violence survivors.
Kirsten Schober, events and donor engagement coordinator for YWCA Walla Walla, said while the organization hosts other luncheons and fundraisers, Believe is a smaller and more intimate event.
"We have a lot of people who attend that are close to the cause and know the YWCA well," Schober said. "We also like to take the opportunity to invite the community in to get to know us a little bit better, too."
From 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, the YWCA Walla Walla will host the Believe fundraiser at the Motor Co., 64 E. Rose St. This will also be the first time the event is hosted at the Motor Co.
At the fundraiser, participants can expect to see a live and silent auction, dinner by chef Marty Bray and a wine and dine hall where wine and dinner certificates can be purchased.
Tickets for the event are required. A single ticket, which is $75, includes entry, dinner, two drink tickets and auction pre-registration. Believe couples tickets for $150 and tickets for a table of 8 can be purchased at bit.ly/3Z76Fvk.
"Believe is a very social evening," Schober said. "It is a wonderful place to meet with other community members and talk about such an important issue.
For those who cannot attend the event, YWCA Walla Walla also accepts donations which can be made online at bit.ly/461330b.
Anne-Marie Zell Schwerin, executive director of the YWCA Walla Walla said the evening is also centered on more than fundraising at a local level but to bring attention to funding changes at the federal level.
YWCA relies on the Victims of Crime Act, which is a federal funding source that is distributed across the United States to fund the 24/7 crisis hotline and safety shelter. This funding is not taxpayer dollars but rather fees and fines on federal crimes.
For many years, this fund was robust until a period where there were fewer prosecutions of many federal crimes, and an allowance in the law directed funding to be funneled into the U.S. Treasury.
In 2021, Congress unanimously voted to fix the issue, but Zell Schwerin said it takes time to fill the deep hole that was left after the redirection of funds.
"The good news was that we didn't have to make the scary cuts that we thought we would have to make," she said. "That said, we can't do this work without people. It's all about people helping people, and we need help from the community to pay all of the shelter expenses."
She said the needs for the shelter change, especially based on the season. Right now, they are working to help get kids clothing for school and in a couple of months the organization will focus on the impending cold weather.
"We call this the believe event for a reason," she said. "We know that the community believes in the work that we do and believes in the people who are here working so hard to rebuild their lives after violence and trauma. We have people who tell us, "Nobody believed in me until I came here, now I believe in myself."
