For the first time, herbicide treatments prescribed for about 300 acres along U.S. 12 near Walla Walla will be applied using drones.
The work will treat noxious weeds in the area as part of an ongoing regional restoration project, the city said in a news release on Thursday, April 27.
On Monday, May 1, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will work with a contractor to apply the herbicides along U.S. 12 between Frenchtown Road and Myra Road, or mileposts 328 and 335.
The work is expected to take 8 to 10 hours.
It’s the first time WSDOT has used drones to apply the herbicides, which are generally applied using a truck and sprayer.
The release said the change improves safety for road crews, reduces work zone crashes and reduces impact to drivers. No lanes have to be closed to complete the work.
The drones will fly over the site, applying the herbicides uniformly in an area where it has been difficult to prevent weeds from growing, according to the release.
WSDOT plans to reestablish pollinator-friendly, native vegetation in the area once the work is complete. Planting native plants helps reduce maintenance and herbicide costs and bolsters fire resilience.
