Members of Twin W Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, will conduct a Wreaths Across America Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S Second Ave.
CAP youth and adults will place more than 1,000 wreaths on veterans’ graves when the ceremony concludes.
For two months this fall, the local CAP chapter accepted financial contributions locally for the wreaths.
Capt. Steven J. Heinzman, commander of Twin W Composite Squadron, said the community is invited to “help honor these heroes who have served our country and the many who gave all, by placing wreaths on their graves."
It’s an opportunity to honor, teach and remember, he said.
