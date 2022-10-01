Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., badly wounded in a September shooting, is coming home Sunday to Walla Walla.
He’ll return to a hero’s welcome.
The WSP and local agencies will escort Atkinson in a parade, according to a Saturday news release from the city.
The motorcade is expected to arrive in Walla Walla between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, exiting from Highway 12 at Myra Road. It will stay on Myra Road to Dalles Military Road and turn left. From there, it will proceed to the roundabout and end at the bottom of Dalles Military Road.
The city asks members of the public to line the sidewalks along the route. According to the news release, people shouldn’t park along the parade route except in approved locations.
Atkinson, 27, was shot multiple times about 5 p.m. Sept. 22 in an ambush on West Poplar Street near the intersection with Avery Street. The five-year WSP veteran suffered wounds to his face and left hand, but drove himself about a mile to the hospital.
Later that evening, he was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He underwent several surgeries but is expected to make a full recovery, according to his father, Dean Atkinson Sr.
Police arrested Brandon D. O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, shortly after the shooting. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm, and attempting to elude with a firearm.
