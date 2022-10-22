From groceries to gas to utilities, inflation continues to plague everyday life for many Walla Walla Valley residents.
Food prices alone in September were up 13 percent over the previous 12 months according to the latest Consumer Price Index.
"It's out of hand," Beverly Oliver, 72, of Milton-Freewater, said outside the Safeway off Plaza Way in Walla Walla. "Even just a little bag is probably at least $100 a week more than what it was."
Meat, eggs and milk have seen especially big jumps in prices, noted Oliver who said it’s forcing her to try cutting back on her grocery lists.
But even worse, she added, has been the cost of fuel and fertilizer for her cherry orchards.
"Diesel used to be one of the cheaper things you could put in your rig," Oliver said. "That's why a lot of people went and with diesel. Now, a lot of times gas is cheaper than diesel."
There's been little break from widespread price hikes over the last year with the overall index up 8.2 percent over the last year.
The effect on families trying to get by can be especially frightening.
"You do what you can do, and that's all you can do," said Shari Howard, a 55-year-old Walla Walla resident with six kids.
"There's only so much we can cut back on," she said speaking from outside the Grocery Outlet parking lot off South Ninth Avenue.
Carolyn Biagi, 63, of College Place, who works full-time at Nelson Irrigation assembling agricultural sprinklers, has taken her higher grocery bills in stride. But as a grandmother, she is still concerned.
"I really worry for some people, like my kids," Biagi said outside Grocery Outlet in Walla Walla. "They have five children and a farm. I try to help them out as much as I can."
Inflation is nothing new, she added.
"It's kind of ebbed and flowed throughout my lifetime," Biagi said. "We've had good times and bad times, economically anyway.
While the overall inflation index stands at 8.2 %, it would need to rise significantly higher by the end of the year to reach the levels seen in 1980, when the inflation rate was 13.5 percent. Other high years include 1974 at 11% and 1979 at 11.3%.
Interest rates, too, have varied over the last several decades. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported last week that the average on the key 30-year rate ticked up this week to 6.94% from 6.92% last week. Last year at this time, the rate was 3.09%.
"I kind of laugh about the rising interest rates when you go to buy a piece of real estate, with the costs involved with your interest and that sort of thing," Biagi said. "It's not that high. Back when we bought our first house, that was 8-9 percent — and nobody really thought anything of it. Of course, you were only buying a $30,000 home.
"It's gotten really, really low now. It's been rising a little, but it's been worse at times."
Inflation has put constraints on what Suellen Harold, 52, of Athena, was shopping for at Super 1 Foods off South Ninth Avenue.
Her household includes her husband and her mother.
Harold is already dealing with the cost of her daily commute to work at a local medical lab as a transcriptionist.
"What groceries I buy is different," she said. "You know how you buy stuff that you don't need but it tastes good? Now you shy away from the stuff that would taste good, and you just get the toilet paper and the green beans — well, I get paid tomorrow so I just splurged on a piece of fish tonight.
"It's been only a few bucks here and there, but it adds up."
Outside the Dollar Tree at the Plaza Shopping Center, Lupe Muro, 60, of Walla Walla, said she thinks twice before going to shop.
"Now, we have to be very careful with our spending. You've got a budget in your head, but the prices are higher and higher every time you go there."
There is no budget anymore," Melody Davis, 76, of Milton-Freewater, said outside Safeway off Plaza Way. "You just watch for stuff that's on sale and buy what you need. That's all I can do. Farmers market was where I was buying a lot of my produce because it's little bit cheaper, and I don't buy a lot of meat.
"It is what it is. I would like it if it was different, like if it didn't cost you an arm and a leg to buy things at the grocery store. I really don't know how a family can feed themselves. It's just so expensive.
"I'm thankful that I can come and get groceries."
Inflation can be especially felt at the gas pump.
Oliver said she wouldn’t have driven from her Milton-Freewater home, but the clip-ons to her glasses needed to be repaired in Walla Walla
"Used to be you didn't think anything about driving to Walla Walla every day or whatever, go to the Tri-Cities, but now I only go to the Tri-Cities maybe once every two or three months," she said.
While Oliver has limited her driving, Muro said she tries to carpool more often.
Roy Benton, 73, of Walla Walla, said inflation has made him even more emphatic about fuel-efficient cars.
"It makes you feel like America hasn't learned its lesson on conservation," he said outside the Safeway off Plaza.
