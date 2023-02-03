A structure fire in Milton-Freewater destroyed a shop building near a residence on Friday morning, Feb. 3.
Firefighters from the Milton-Freewater Fire Department and Milton-Freewater Rural Fire responded to the 00 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue at 1:46 a.m. to find the shop burning.
Damage was also done to the house on the property, and to four vehicles, according to a MFFD news release.
No one was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation.
