A 55-year-old woman missing since last week has been found safe, Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt said Tuesday.
The woman, with her German shepherd dog, approached field workers on a private field 25 miles north of Walla Walla and asked for help.
The workers contacted the Sheriff’s Office and deputies responded and confirmed she was the missing woman, according to Klundt.
She was found about 14 miles from where her vehicle was located last week. Klundt said she appeared dehydrated, but otherwise seemed well and was being transported to Walla Walla for a medical clearance.
The woman's Toyota pickup was found Wednesday on Yox Road, a rural road in northwest Walla Walla County. She was last seen with her German shepherd a day earlier.
Klundt said last week the woman wasn’t known to have any connection to the area and has ties to South Carolina.
A dog spotted in Touchet that deputies initially thought might be the German shepherd seen with the woman was since identified as belonging to a Touchet resident, Klundt said.
