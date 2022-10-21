The former Walla Walla Regional Airport terminal at 255 A street — a grand dame at 80 years old — is set for demolition.
This is the airport terminal that many locals of a certain age remember flying out of or welcoming visitors, friends and family.
With the now-decrepit facility’s demise goes the weekly meeting place for the Twin W Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol, which has met at 6 p.m. Mondays for a quarter century in the building constructed in 1942 at the start of America’s involvement in World War II.
At the Oct. 17 weekly meeting, CAP relocated to a Port of Walla Walla conference room across A Street, where newly promoted Capt. Steve Heinzman took command from Lt. Col. Ted Hanson, whose term expired.
Information officer Lt. Col. Bill Howard said they will gather for the foreseeable future at the Port of Walla Walla office, 310 A St.
But they’re working with the Port on a more permanent place near the airfield.
Thirty-five years ago, when Howard became involved, the Civil Air Patrol met in a building at the north end of A Street for about 15 years and paid $1 a year. Their rent climbed to $100 per month, but subsequent buildings they rented did not have heat or air conditioning.
For the past 25 years, CAP has met in the old terminal, leasing a space for $100 per month — until now.
The nonprofit group has had corporate sponsorship to defray expenses, but not in recent years.
“Fundraising has been a problem,” Howard said. “The only viable income source has been the annual Wreaths Across America benefit. We raised $3,500 from wreath sales last year,” he said, and they are hoping to do well with the program, underway now.
“We’re a 503-C nonprofit agency, specifically chartered for service to the nation for our missions,” Howard said.
The local squadron is one of about 600 across the country. CAP was founded in December 1941, shortly before the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, and was made an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force by act of Congress in 1947.
CAP is known for its work with cadets and in search-and-rescue and disaster relief missions, but it is broadening its mission to include an increasing number of homeland security operations and exercises.
It also performs counter drug reconnaissance missions at the request of law enforcement agencies and can do radiological monitoring and damage assessment, according to its website.
Cadets train in teamwork, moral leadership, aerospace education, technical skills to support emergency services and military history and customs. Through national encampments, a college and flight training scholarship program and the International Air Cadet Exchange, CAP cadets broaden their horizons, learn to assume responsibility, feel self-confidence and set goals for their lives.
Find out more about Twin W Composite Squadron at gocivilairpatrol.com or facebook.com/twinwcap/.
Additional moves
Walla Walla Regional Airport Manager Jennifer Skoglund said plans are in the works for the port office to relocate to second-floor offices in the airport passenger terminal at 45 Terminal Loop and make room for the Walla Walla Dispatch Center.
Dispatch is expected to move from its current site at 27 N Second Ave.
The port office at 310 A St. was built possibly in the 1970s or later and underwent remodeling in the 1990s, Skoglund said.
“We are not very far along. We need to get engineering and construction done and we’re tying into other remodeling efforts,” Skoglund said.
The relocation could be in early 2024, she said. It requires coordination between the Port and Walla Walla County and they, too, have to undergo the same engineering and relocation processes.
What about the old terminal?
Demolition at the former airport terminal, 255 A St., will first require remediation.
“We went to bid for asbestos removal and are scheduled to begin maybe in December,” Skoglund said.
“Next we will go out to bid for demolition and within the next six months the site will be down to flat ground.
“This where I’m real excited. It’s adjacent to the general aviation apron and is master planned for aeronautical uses so we will see new hangars on site,” she said.
A Washington State Department of Commerce grant of about $150,000 will go toward asbestos remediation. Demolition costs, yet to be determined, will come out of airport general funds, Skoglund said.
The remediation project has been in the works for a couple of years. All but two tenants in the old terminal had vacated two-plus years ago, knowing the project would be moving forward, she said.
A small portion of the old terminal is from the original World War II era, constructed by the U.S. Army Air Corps, Skoglund said. It was expanded in the 1950s and 1960s.
The current terminal was completed and operational in December 2000. “We still call it new, but it’s 22 years old now,” Skoglund said.
Four two-story former barracks buildings on Lear Avenue are set to be demolished after remediation as well.
A $350,000 Washington State Department of Commerce grant will cover remediation before they’re also razed using proceeds from the airport general fund.
The land will be added to the Port’s inventory to be developed. “It will definitely clean up the area,” Skoglund said.
"CAP and the Port are mulling relocation plans. That’s a work in progress. They will be coming to future commission meetings for that consideration. They have a limited budget."
Port meetings are open to the public on the second and fourth Thursdays at 9 a.m. at 310 A St. or virtually. See portwallawalla.com for posted agendas, the meeting time, location and the virtual link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.