Windermere Real Estate is sponsoring a drive of winter clothing items for use by women and children at the Walla Walla YWCA shelter.
In a Facebook post, Janet Fishman-Heard said the shelter needs new or nearly new winter coats and black leggings in all sizes for women; winter coats for children ages 5-12; and winter hats, gloves and warm slippers with backs for adults and children.
Donations are being accepted through Dec. 14 at Windermere Real Estate, 202 W. First Ave.
