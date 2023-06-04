On the heels of a successful first year of bringing big-name recording artists to Walla Walla, the lead organizer of the Wine Country Amphitheater is struggling to assemble a repeat schedule of notable performers.
Last year, the venue, located off U.S. 12 at the driving range of Veterans Memorial Golf Course, scheduled six concerts during its inaugural season: ZZ TOP, Aaron Lewis, Chris Isaak with Lyle Lovett, Bonnie Raitt, Maren Morris and Jackson Browne.
The lineup so far this year includes only one concert, Blues Traveler with Big Head Todd and the Monsters, a performance scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
The contrast is stark and has left many concertgoers wondering, "What has happened?"
Scott Daggatt, president of W3 Entertainment, the organization behind the amphitheater, said the decline in scheduled shows can be attributed to multiple reasons.
The venue had several hold dates for concerts this summer, including artists such as Earth, Wind & Fire, John Fogerty, Billy Idol, Colter Wall, Whiskey Myers and The Head And The Heart.
A hold date is scheduled when an agent expresses interest in blocking off a range of dates for a potential specific contract date for the band.
Unfortunately, none of those hold dates stayed in place, Daggatt said, mainly because the band did not end up touring in the area. He said typically to book a show, the band must be on tour and coming to the general region in which the venue is located.
Other concerts that might have been routed through Walla Walla were too expensive for projected attendance, were not the right fit for the Walla Walla region, or both, Daggatt said.
The cost to book a performance, he said, is another major contributor to the shortage.
It costs a lot of money to bring big talent to a venue, he said, and if ticket and drink sales don't pay for it, that's a problem.
"In 2022, band touring costs increased substantially," Daggatt said. "For the most part, the bands absorbed these costs ... because of this, the 2023 average fee guarantees have gone up 50% or more."
Of the six concerts that occurred last year, two were profitable and one broke even, he said, and from a business standpoint, booking a show when it's likely to result in a loss is not the best idea.
Despite such stumbling blocks in 2023, Daggatt said he is confident the venue will continue to grow in attendance and sponsorship over the next three to five years, and the Wine Country Amphitheater will become a preferred venue throughout the region for concertgoers.
Still in its nascent stages, the venue has not yet garnered the attention that other well-known concert destinations have already earned.
Daggatt said he is optimistic that over time, the Amphitheater will gain recognition and ticket sales will increase, giving organizers the ability to bring more talent to the stage with fewer financial drawbacks.
In 2024, organizers said they intend to bring back a robust concert season. Costs to produce the concerts, which include high guaranteed performance fees and production costs, will need to be supported by sponsorships, and Daggatt said he plans to present several sponsorship options to the business community.
"This year both Hayden Homes and Walla Walla Toyota have really stepped up with their sponsorship support," he said, "and we are grateful for that."
Guy Glaeser, executive director of Visit Walla Walla, said a successful concert venue is important to the region.
"We see the Wine Country Amphitheater as a great resource for both locals and visitors," he said. "It showcases Walla Walla’s support of music and the arts and is a draw for travelers throughout the region and a great gathering for residents.
"Visit Walla Walla is eager to support the Amphitheater any way we can and hope it is present in the Valley for years to come."
Daggatt said the best way to support the continuation of the Wine Country Amphitheater concerts is to buy tickets to see Blues Traveler with Big Head Todd and the Monsters.
He said some potential concertgoers avoided buying tickets in 2022 because their online search yielded websites that were selling tickets for prices much higher than sold directly by the venue.
Currently, outside ticket vendors are marketing Blues Traveler tickets at almost double the price of the amphitheater's site.
They also create a false sense of scarcity to rush a purchase by displaying a message that states "tickets are almost sold out."
To avoid markups, those who want to attend the show should buy tickets at the amphitheater's website at w3concerts.com.
Also available is a Blues Traveler VIP Amphitheater supporter package for large groups and businesses. More information about the package is available at w3concerts.com.
