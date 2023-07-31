An abandoned building and some trees were destroyed in a fire that burned south of the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center on Friday, July 28.
However, no one was injured, and no utilized buildings were damaged.
The fire occurred on Fort Walla Walla property at 4:27 p.m. and moved across wildland.
Firefighters from the Walla Walla and College Place fire departments and Walla Walla County fire districts 4 and 8 were dispatched, but not all units were able to respond because of other fires in their coverage area, according to a WWFD news release.
Responding crews worked to approach the fire from multiple angles and had it under control by 7:30 p.m.
According to the news release, there were three smaller fires in the same area on the same day.
Officials said they find the fires suspicious, and the Walla Walla Police Department is investigating.
