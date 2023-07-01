MISSON — The Wildhorse Pow Wow, a three-day celebration filled with traditional dances, food and history, opened with a flourish as the grand entry circled into the heart of the event: the dancing arena.
As the drumbeat reverberates through the air, the energy builds, signaling the start of the grand entry. Spectators eagerly gather around to watch as the flag bearers carrying the Eagle Staff, the American, Canadian, Nez Perce and the POW MIA flag lead the procession.
After the flag bearers, the dancers make their entrance. Men and women of all ages, dressed in their regalia, step into the arena, their vibrant outfits a tapestry of tradition and personal expression. Each dancer's regalia tells a story, reflecting their tribal heritage, family history, and personal experiences. Twenty-three categories of dress and dance were represented at the opening ceremony.
The scene is alive with the sounds of jingling bells, the swish of fringe and the soft whispers of feathers as the dancing arena becomes a kaleidoscope of colors and movement.
Sonya Jim, a member of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation and a participant in the Wildhorse Pow Wow, said she has been dancing at pow wows since she could remember. She also traveled from her home in Goldendale, Wash., to attend.
"I'm 36 and I have five children," Jim said. "Now, I'm teaching them how to dance; it's the next generation."
She said she learned from her grandmother who was also attending this year's pow wow event.
"It is important to keep this aspect of Native American life alive," Jim said. "That is why I teach my children to dance."
Thomas Morning Owl, a seasoned emcee and master of ceremonies and a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, has dedicated his expertise to the Wildhorse Pow Wow for more than 15 years. His involvement extends beyond this event; he has presided over many pow wows across the Northwest for more than 25 years.
Morning Owl said his deep involvement was fueled by his understanding of tribal traditions and his appreciation for the strong sense of community and friendship fostered in pow wows.
"Not only am I there as a moderator of the Pow Wow, but as a community member I like to try to be a welcoming influence and spokesperson to bridge the gap between visitors and the tribe," he said. "In my mind, I help to create an atmosphere that highlights the positives of not only Wildhorse, but the tribal community as well."
Morning Owl said the pow wow is a gathering that celebrates not only the traditions of the past but also accomplishments of the living, breathing culture that continues to thrive and inspire.
"Pow wows show the outside world the advancements and achievements of a tribe," he said. "It is my responsibility to highlight the positives because these pow wows celebrate something. Whether it is the culture itself, the accomplishments within the tribe or just the hosting of different communities, it's a gathering and a celebration."
Throughout his involvement with pow wow events, Morning Owl said he has had a number of memorable and eye-opening experiences.
He said one that stands out in his mind was at last year's REDress Project Red Dress Competition that raises awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women or MMIW.
At that event Morning Owl called out names, provided by families, of missing and murdered Indigenous women. By the end of the ceremony, more than 200 names were called.
"It was incredibly emotional," he said. "I think pow wows can also be a platform to raise awareness for missing people. It opened my eyes, and it opened my heart."
