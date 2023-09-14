WESTON — Wildhorse Foundation has awarded the Weston Area Development Association a $30,000 grant for restoration work on the historic Long Branch Café & Saloon.
WADA President Trish Neal said $20,000 will go to work on the Long Branch and $10,000 will go for revitalization work on the Old Post Office.
“We are close to our goal for the Long Branch funding,” Neal said. “We need $4,000 more to be able to start work. We are actively seeking other grants to be able to complete the full project, but $4,000 is the match that is needed to get started.”
The grant has proven to be a pivotal milestone, enabling WADA to fulfill a crucial 30% match requirement for another grant dedicated to the same revitalization initiative, according to WADA’s September Blue Mountain Dispatch newsletter.
Work on the Long Branch Café & Saloon building is expected to kick off in September. The “venerable cornerstone of Weston's history” was built in 1874.
Restoration efforts were already underway until a fire damaged the structure in 2021. Its doors were reopened in 2022, but substantial rehabilitation remains necessary to fully recapture the building's former grandeur, the Dispatch reported.
Built in 1885, the Old Post Office needs tuckpointing, which removes deteriorated mortar and fills joints with new mortar that matches the brick. A thin line of putty goes over the center of the joint in a contrasting color, which recaptures the original look of the brickwork. “It is a labor-intensive job and requires skill,” the Dispatch reported.
Support from the community is key, Neal added.
“It is important to show that the community supports these projects as well as future historic preservation projects that we have planned.”
Access the Dispatch at bit.ly/3P0koQ4. For more details about the nonprofit WADA, call 541-204-0874, email WADA97886@gmail.com, write to WADA c/o PO Box 256 Weston, OR 97886 or online see WestonOregon.com.
