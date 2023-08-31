The Wildhorse Foundation — a community fund established by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation — granted more than $346,000 to 26 recipients, five of which are in the Walla Walla area.
In total, 45 applications were submitted for the second quarter of the 2023 grant award cycle with requests totaling $825,000.
YWCA Walla Walla received $30,000 towards the Columbia County Childcare Startup, a project that has been funded by other area organizations such as Sherwood Trust and Columbia REA.
YWCA Walla Walla in partnership with Columbia County Health System, YWCA's My Friends' House and Walla Walla Valley Early Learning Coalition have been working to make child care more accessible and affordable for residents in Columbia County.
The Weston Area Development Association received $30,000 for the historic Longbranch Cafe and Saloon and old Post Office Revitalization Project. The Long Branch Cafe caught fire in September 2021 and suffered smoke damage. Additionally, the bricks need to be replaced and the roof replacement on the bar side of the building needs to be finished.
The Old Post Office, circa about 1885, has gone through several projects including structural rehabilitation, brick work and a new roof. The Daryl Clifton Estate currently owns the building and has been working to restore it.
Additionally, the City of Weston Parks & Recreation Commission received $20,000 for park upgrades.
The City of College Place Police Department received a grant award totaling $14,999 for a thermal drone.
Walla Walla Parks & Recreation was awarded $10,000 for park security cameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.