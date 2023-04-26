Answer: This southeast Washington city is the home to two "Jeopardy!" season 39 champions.
Question: What is Walla Walla?
Fiction writer and Whitman College professor Johanna Stoberock won her first game Tuesday, April 25, over a retired broadcaster from Los Angeles and a development director — and returning champion — from North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Though Stoberock, along with her opponents, got the Final Jeopardy! question wrong — apparently "Jeopardy!" contestants don't know a whole lot about 80s TV — she entered the round with a $4,000 lead and made a smart wager to secure her victory.
Stoberock got off to a fast start, responding to the first clue of the game by correctly identifying Florida as the “sunshine” state.
She ended up correctly responding to four of the five state nicknames, which gave her an early lead.
The writing professor also did well in a vocabulary category, which she used to widen her lead.
Returning champion Dillon Hupp would get hot and finish the first round ahead of Stoberock, $7,000 to $5,000. Ian Marquand trailed with $2,400.
Hupp used the first Daily Double of Double Jeopardy! to grow his lead, but Stoberock took advantage of the category on writers to retake the lead and she never looked back.
She wagered $3,000 on the round’s second Daily Double to boost her lead even more.
All three candidates were stumped on the Final Jeopardy clue on TV history. But while Hupp and Marquand would lose the bulk of their banks, Stoberock made a more modest wager and finished with $6,999.
So, while she failed to identify “Hawaii Five-0” as a show whose soundstage was later used to film “Magnum P.I.” she still became "Jeopardy!" champion.
Stoberock has a fellow "Jeopardy!" champion rooting for her. David Sibley, who won four games in September 2022, said he’s happy to see another local contestant.
“I can’t even begin to describe how happy I am for Johanna as she takes her place on the Alex Trebek stage,” Sibley said. “There’s a unique camaraderie among "Jeopardy!" contestants from the experience of playing the game — and knowing full well what it’s like to be on that stage means that no matter the result of Johanna’s game or games, she’s already a champion in my book.”
Sibley’s four wins make him eligible for the Tournament of Champions, which will film and air later this year.
A fifth win would have guaranteed him a spot. But last year, all four-game winners made the cut.
One way or another, Sibley is expected to be back on the "Jeopardy!" stage this year.
"Jeopardy!" producers recently announced all champions from this season who do not make the Tournament of Champions will be invited back for one last chance to clinch a spot in the tournament.
Stoberock will defend her victory Wednesday, April 26, against Liz Everhart of Kentucky and Jesse Matheny of Indiana.
"Jeopardy!" can be seen locally at 7:30 p.m. on KNDU.
