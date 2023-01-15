Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.: An extraordinary life The Seattle Times tribute to Dr. King with the story of his life, photographs, and perspectives on his tremendous legacy.

Whitman College will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace March on Monday, Jan. 16.

Tebraie Banda-Johns, the director of the Intercultural Center at Whitman College and a student, said Whitman College has done different marches in the past but because of the pandemic, people had to celebrate in different ways.

"I really wanted to bring the celebrations back in person for the 2023 year," Banda-Johns said. "I wanted to do something to bring the community together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr."

Banda-Johns said the local colleges in the area have been involved in marches in past years that also included Walla Walla Community College and Walla Walla University.

Participants will meet at noon at the Whitman Reid Campus Center, 280 Boyer Ave., for a poster-making session and light refreshments. The posters are for people to create anything they want to celebrate the day. The march will start at 1:30 p.m. in front of the Reid Campus Center.

The march will land at the Walla Walla downtown plaza at the intersection of East Main Street and South First Avenue. There will be musical selections performed to celebrate and a short talk about the holiday by Banda-Johns will follow.

"I will be talking about the day and what it means to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr., his legacy, and the ways that we can continue to walk in inclusive excellence," Banda-Johns said. "It will be a great time to pause for the day and remember the life of this icon."