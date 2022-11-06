How do you focus on organic chemistry when your home is being bombed?
How do you navigate the meaningful and trivial moments of attending a prestigious private college in a small town in a far-flung corner of a foreign country when you fear what will happen to your family in the middle of the night?
There is no easy answer, if there is an answer at all, said Nadiia Balbek of Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine.
“It’s just a lot of dissociation,” she said. “I don’t really know what’s happening to me. I’m trying to live in autopilot, to do what I gotta do.”
Classes and assignments haven’t stopped for the Balbek, a Whitman College Biology major, since Russian troops invaded in February. Instead, the long days are followed by long nights knowing her countrymen are fighting and dying while she sleeps.
Fellow students, who can hardly imagine being a stranger in a strange land, let alone one whose homeland is under attack, keep asking “How are you?” expecting a one-word answer and then just look at her with pity, which she tries to ignore.
Sometimes dissociating has afforded her a bit of peace. But those moments of disconnect are often abruptly interrupted by events half a world away.
A four-day break in early October provided a respite during a stressful semester. But the night before classes were to resume, Russia renewed a cruise missile campaign on Ukraine’s largest cities, shelling Donetsk, Mariupol, Odesa, and, of course, Kyiv.
“I fell asleep for 20 minutes and then I woke up to all these messages from my parents,” Balbek said. “You call your mom and you hear explosions. And I don’t even freaking know how to describe that. It’s like…this is real, but not really.”
Videos showed explosions in the middle of the city. People were killed walking on a street where Balbek had once frequented, the same street where her mother had been walking the day before.
“And I still have to go to class.”
“I have 8 a.m. organic chemistry every day, and I have to wake up for that and go to a class full of Americans that just don’t have to think about any of that—they have their exams, they have their stuff, but I have that and also check my phone constantly because I have to see if my parents are alive.”
Balbek visited her family last winter, before the current invasion began but as Russian forces were encircling the country. On the plane headed back to the U.S., she looked out on Ukraine, certain that it would not look the same when she returned.
When she returned this summer, she couldn’t fly in directly, instead routing from Warsaw and taking a bus to Kyiv through occupied regions. She passed burned bodies on the streets and leveled houses on the way to see her parents, who were alive and well in their fourteenth-story apartment.
She finds it difficult to communicate these experiences to others who cannot understand them.
After her summer trip to her family, she traveled to Copenhagen for a performance that reunited the dispersed members of her choir, the Kyiv-based Shchedryk. While she traveled from Ukraine, most came from Berlin or Poland, where they had fled the war.
A documentary crew, she thinks for a Danish TV station, asked to interview Balbek and a friend about the reunion.
“The lady, she just kept asking, ‘how does it feel to come back together?’” she recalled.
“Mind you, most of these people are refugees right now, and she just kept trying to fish out the happiness, you know? And we’re trying to tell her that this is a very complex experience, seeing all of your friends being traumatized, coming from a multiplicity of backgrounds at this point.”
“And (the reporter) just could not stand it.”
That desire for easy stories, for one-word answers to “How are you?”, can often make it difficult to communicate with people from the West, she said.
At Whitman, she shuts out those uncomfortable conversations, rather than try to adapt to them. She is not the kind of person to pretend, she said emphatically. Outside of a few domestic students, she is closest with other international students.
“I love it here, too, and I’m grateful to be here,” she added.
“But nothing’s ever one thing.”
Kyiv is not just one thing, she stresses, annoyed by the two-dimensional stereotypes of Eastern Europe as a “creepy” region frozen in time.
It’s a place where she can “breath difference,” surrounded by a hodgepodge of pre- and post-World War II architecture interspersed with the “ugliest, tallest” skyscrapers built after Ukraine gained its independence in 1991.
She loves traveling on the city’s subway, surrounded by people she does not know and who do not know her.
People move quickly through the capital, she said, a city split by the Dnieper River and filled with hills, trees and eclectic buildings. She loves its music scene and cultural initiatives.
Balbek is not defined by the war.
She loves music: classical, especially, but also downtempo, rap, Malian. She listens widely while building playlists for Prime Audio Soup, the chaotic and eclectic show she cohosts with DJ Rough Er during the 10 p.m. Wednesday slot on KWCW, Whitman College’s radio station.
“One thing that has helped keep me going in these dark times is all of the beauty,” she said quickly, closing out their most recent broadcast as the hour ended. “That there is something better happening, that there will be something better happening, that there was a beauty created like that, it helps me live.”
She loves the show “Fleabag,” a shared love she and her cohost discussed during a broadcast last week. While still on air, she said that she would be dressing up as the titular character for Halloween and asking a guy to dress up as her “sexy priest,” alluding to the show’s love interest.
He said yes.
She’s still a member of the Shchedryk choir and will be performing at Carnegie Hall later this year.
On top of the 19 credits she’s taking this semester, including genetics, calculus and organic chemistry, she works as a manager at the college’s gym. The busy schedule keeps her distracted, she said.
It’s hard to make plans for after school is over, not knowing how the war will end. She used to have a strong conception of what life after Whitman looked like, but not anymore.
She wants to return to Ukraine, help improve the educational system there. She left in the first place out of frustration with her country’s schools, which she believes fails to instill a love of learning or critical thinking.
That sense of duty to her country is historical, born out of a culture striving to define itself after countless occupations. But it’s also a reaction to the ongoing struggle against its current occupier, she said.
She has interests outside of Ukraine, of course. She’d like to work for an non-governmental organization at some point, and to live in Brazil, among other dreams for her future.
“But I have a strong sense of duty to those people that give my family a chance to be alive right now, that give me a chance to be here,” she said. “So, how am I going to pay it back to them?”
“I guess we’ll see how it goes, because, you know, life can go many ways.”
