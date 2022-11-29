While Whitman College and Walla Walla is the first experience in the United States for many local international students, that’s not the case for Zhenyu Wu, who goes by Jeffrey to “make it easy for people.”
Wu, a guitarist and avid basketball player, has bounced between China and the U.S. more than once.
As a child, Wu grew up with his grandparents in the dense central core of Beijing, near the Forbidden City, and became enamored with basketball at an early age. He moved back with his parents, who had been too busy to raise him full time, when he was 8.
His parents thought he would be able to get a better education in America, in large part because of the exposure Wu would get to people of diverse cultural backgrounds. He had learned English as a requirement in the Chinese school system.
“My parents don’t really like education in China,” Wu said. “We never thought that’s an option. It’s about the environment.”
“Americans have their own problems, but comparatively, it’s definitely better to live here and study here than in China,” he added.
He enrolled at IMG Academy, a prestigious boarding school near Sarasota, Florida, that boasts sports camps and hosts NFL and NBA combines, he said.
But by his third year of high school Wu hit a wall; he couldn’t play basketball at the level that he wanted.
“I had been playing basketball since I was 5, and it was just a big hit because I was really trash,” he said. “I just didn’t know what the meaning was anymore.”
He dropped out of high school, returned to China, then went looking for that meaning.
At 17, he rode his bike from Chengdu in Sichuan, China, into the mountains of Tibet. The nearly 1,250-mile pilgrimage into the highest region on Earth took him 25 days.
Because he was underage, he had to be careful not to raise the suspicion of hotel clerks along the way, he said.
“I would just make friends,” he said. “Like, I met a group of friends along the way, and they would show their ID and get me in.”
When he returned from his journey, Wu turned his attention back to his education. He took 12 classes at a private school so he could finish high school on time, then after graduation, he began applying to colleges.
Then COVID-19 hit. Although Wu wanted to pursue higher education, he wasn’t interested in doing so online, so he took a gap year.
“I just traveled a bit in China and Shenzhen, right next to Hong Kong, to get a job there,” he said.
While Wu made a point to only apply to prestigious colleges, Whitman was the only liberal arts college he applied to.
Whitman was also the only one to allow Wu to defer his enrollment, accepting him as a student in 2020 but letting him start classes in 2021, he said.
“My passport was about to expire, and it’s really difficult to get a passport,” Wu added. “Particularly because they have the zero-tolerance policy, and they don’t want any cases of COVID, so they really control the passport issuance.”
He had to write a letter acknowledging he was solely responsible for any health risks from traveling outside China. Limited flights out of the country because of COVID-19 restrictions drove up ticket prices, and the flight to Walla Walla cost about $3,500.
Tickets back home now that he’s in the U.S. are even more expensive — upwards of $8,000.
So, like many other Chinese students at Whitman, Wu has been unable to afford to visit home since they arrived in Walla Walla, he said. He tries to keep contact through phone calls, although he lives in a time zone 16 hours ahead of Beijing.
Whitman can be a weird college sometimes, too, he added. The name of the institution itself is a topic of debate and scrutiny, as Marcus Whitman’s role in the colonization of the West is reexamined.
In his art history class — with professor Matthew Reynolds, who is amazing, he says repeatedly — he examined the history of the Whitman statue on campus, as well as the current debate about whether it should remain.
“And you can go on forever, but why not change the name of the college?” he wonders aloud.
He also wonders about how many of his classmates discuss race, or gender, or other power imbalances without the context of class.
“I don’t think the injustice is ever separated,” he said.
Class and global economics are front of mind for Wu as he considers whether to remain in the U.S. to work after college.
“The exchange rate is really incredible, and the buying power as well,” he said. “You can get minimum wage here, $2,000 a month, that’s really low, right? If you save the money, and bring it back to China, you can get a really nice house.”
That economic imbalance is a source of geopolitical grief toward the United States, Wu mused, but he doesn’t expect the scales to shift anytime soon.
China’s economy has disproportionately suffered amid strict zero-COVID policies, he noted. Wu also questions whether those in power in his country really want to surpass the U.S., pointing to incentives to invest in U.S. assets and the number of Chinese businesses co-listed in America.
“The prestige families in China have most of their assets in the States, so they will never beat the States,” Wu said.
Living abroad is difficult, but at least his time in Walla Walla has been a chance for a new perspective, he said.
“I think this time is really good to look inside and just reflect,” Wu said. “How can I get along with myself without all of the distractions? It’s more metaphysical.”
He still plays basketball with friends, and he plays the guitar a lot, both by himself and regularly with others as a way to build community. The town has been a surprisingly fruitful place to live, creatively.
“Walla Walla is a really music savvy place,” he said. “Considering its size, it’s really musical. It’s such a weird town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.