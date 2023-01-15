Amid the tumult of moving across the world and of simply being a college student, Whitman College freshman Emmanuel Sakala tries to be intentional about everything.
He was intentional about studying abroad.
“University and college back home is not the best,” he said, after initially using an expletive to describe local higher education.
He had enrolled in an International Baccalaureate program in Armenia through United World Colleges, like many of his fellow international students at Whitman, because it would give him a leg up for applying to colleges outside of Zambia.
That program brought students from across the world together for a high-intensive, multicultural educational experience. But while it serves as 11th and 12th grade for most students, Sakala already had finished high school in Zambia before attending because a local degree is required to work in the country, he said.
“Even if I had a Ph.D., I wouldn’t be able to work in Zambia (without it),” Sakala added.
So he was a couple of years older than his classmates in Armenia. But in those classrooms, he often felt a wider gulf in maturity than what could be explained by age alone.
“I feel like people from Third World countries grow up faster than people from First World countries,” he said. “There were some things people were still doing at 16, 17, and I stopped doing them when I was like 11.”
Still, he enjoyed his time in Armenia, experiencing the culture, deep history — Sakala, a Christian, noted that an Armenian cathedral is often regarded as the oldest in the world — and its food. He eagerly recalls the dolma, a dish made of rice and sometimes other fillings wrapped in grape leaves or cabbage, that his “host mom” would always make.
Once his time in Armenia came to a close, Sakala was intentional about choosing Whitman College.
He had applied to eight, initially. Whitman had offered the best financial aid, but Sakala was intentional about going back to the other seven and asking them to match Whitman’s offer. All of them did.
But he still chose Whitman, and he chose Walla Walla.
“I’m not an introvert, but I’m not an extrovert,” he said. “I like controlling where I am. And Walla Walla is so small and boring, and that’s what I wanted. I didn’t want to be in a big city.”
“Also, I’m sort of nerdy, so, like, Adam West? The first live action Batman? Yes!”
Now in the quiet environs of Walla Walla, Sakala is exactingly intentional with his time.
During his first semester, he juggled five classes, a part-time job, and working as the director of Whitman Sound and Lights, setting up for campus productions such as dances.
He also hosted a show on the college’s student radio channel KWCW called Musically Global, sitting down with guests from different nations and playing music from their home countries.
“I feel like I can learn a lot from people’s music, and about their culture from their music,” Sakala said.
He’s looking at degrees in both computer science and music technology and production. He’s been producing music for the past two years, starting in Armenia where he studied music and taught people how to make music on their laptops.
Every Friday night, Sakala and a couple of friends sit down to make music in his home studio. Sometimes he’s remixing songs from Michael Jackson or Billie Eilish into a different genre, such as UK drill. He’s currently working on an album with a friend who works a lot with electronic dance music.
And although he’s discontinued his radio show, he still DJs independently. That’s the only way he’s ever seen at a college party, he notes.
“I don’t go to party,” he said. “I’m not going to lie, I don’t like parties. I don’t drink or smoke. I don’t go to parties unless I’m DJing, because then I have something to do.”
He hasn’t been able to visit Zambia since traveling to Walla Walla, mostly because it’s prohibitively expensive. But while he misses his family, he keeps in touch from afar, and there are a handful of other Zambians at Whitman College he can bring together if he’s feeling homesick, he said.
Others might lament the lack of African food in Walla Walla, but Sakala loves to cook.
He cooks around the Zambian staple nshima, a porridge made of finely ground corn meal that is thick enough to be easily eaten by hand — not dissimilar to mochi made from superfine rice flour.
Now that he doesn’t have a weekly show on KWCW exploring the music of different cultures, Sakala is considering a similar experiment with cuisines.
He wants to bring people over to his home to cook dishes from their home countries, and then to compile the recipes into a cookbook, he said. He’d like to hand it out around campus, introducing students to delicious dishes from around the world.
For others considering studying abroad, Sakala has a simple, well-lived piece of advice.
“Be intentional with what you do,” he said.
“I talked to all of my schools, I negotiated with them all, but I still chose Whitman because I did my research. "But also be intentional once you get here.”
Not every moment can be planned, he adds, but structure is important.
Although he hasn’t planned every moment of life after college, Sakala has a few things in mind he’d like to do after he’s got his degree: start his own professional studio, possibly return to Zambia to farm.
“Maybe just build a house far away from everyone,” he said, smiling.
