Walla Wallans woke up to dreary Halloween weather this morning. While the gloom may add to the spookiness of the day, the question everyone is asking is whether it will it rain during prime trick-or-treating hours.
The National Weather Service is predicting rain the Walla Walla Valley throughout Monday evening, with showers most likely between 2 p.m. and midnight. Overall, the weather service says, the valley should expect to see between a quarter and half of an inch of rain.
Temperatures will remain in the low 50s Halloween night, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
Rain will continue throughout the week and widespread frost is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The wet weather comes as part of a storm system moving through the country right now, hitting the Pacific Northwest last Friday.
