Walla Walla and the rest of Eastern Washington is likely headed into a fairly normal July, with temperatures and precipitation anticipated to be around normal, after an unusual, record-breaking June.
“It’s been a pretty cool and wet spring, most unusually so,” said George Perry, a meteorologist for the Pendleton office of the National Weather Service.
“It kinda looks like we’re getting out of that and getting into more of a summertime pattern now.”
The Walla Walla-area typically receives less than 0.5 inches of rain in July, with average maximum temperatures of 90.1 degrees and average minimum temperatures of 62.4 degrees, according to data from the weather service.
While Western Washington may have a colder July than normal, Eastern Washington is anticipated to have normal weather for the month.
The summer overall may be slightly drier and warmer than normal, however, according to National Weather Service data.
“I think we’re beginning to dry out and beginning to have some danger of grass fires in lower elevations,” Perry said.
June’s rain, largely concentrated in a four-day stretch in the middle of the month, broke a number of daily records, according to NWS data.
June 10 barely missed the precipitation record set in 1983, but the next three days edged past the prior records. A full inch of rain dropped on Walla Walla on June 12 alone, accounting for nearly 30% of the month’s total precipitation and causing flooding in some areas of the county.
By June 13, with around 3.4 inches of total rain by that point, the area seemed set to blow past the monthly record of 3.5 inches — however, almost no measurable rain fell on the Walla Walla Regional Airport from June 14 through the end of the month, according to the National Weather Service.
The final monthly total of 3.41 inches was still 2.17 inches above normal, however, according to the weather service.
While April snow and May showers brought Walla Walla County firmly out of three years of continuous drought, June’s rain helped further this trend.
By the beginning of the month, nearly 75% of the county was still abnormally dry, the rating of least concern given by the U.S. Drought Monitor — by the end of the month, less than 19% of the month was drier than normal.
The region was also a bit cooler than normal and far cooler than in 2021, with average temperatures of around 65.1 degrees, below the normal of 67 degrees. The highest temperature was 96 degrees, recorded June 27, while the lowest, 42 degrees, was recorded June 15.
Last year brought a drastically different start to the summer for Walla Walla, with record-breaking heat, including a high of 116 degrees on June 29, 2021.
