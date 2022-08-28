Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: 0.01 inches
This August so far: 0.71 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater as of July 8, 2022, are spring Chinook, 380; steelhead, 252. August 2021 fish numbers were spring Chinook, 65, and steelhead, 244.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers (11,524): 14.93 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 15.01 million gallons per day. Third week of August 2021 average water use: 14.40 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of Aug. 19-25, precipitation was zero inches, and turf grass in the area used 1.51 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers five times for 12 minutes each time and rotor-type sprinklers five times for 45 minutes each time. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard-care & water-savings tips
- If your shower fills a 1-gallon bucket in less than 20 seconds, replace the shower head with a water-efficient model. This can save you as much as 750 gallons a month.
- We are all cognizant of the need to check our indoor plumbing for leaks, but don’t forget to check outdoor faucets, sprinklers and hoses for leaks.
- Install a rain sensor on your irrigation controller so your system won’t run when it’s raining.
- Make your grass “greener.” Lawns absorb carbon from the atmosphere, but some studies suggest that this climate benefit may be undercut by heat-trapping nitrous oxide emissions related to fertilizer use and generous watering. You can make your lawn as climate-friendly as possible by choosing drought-tolerant species, mowing high, watering during the coolest part of the day and leaving grass clippings to fertilize the soil (and add extra carbon) naturally.
- When backflushing your pool, consider using the water on your landscaping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.