Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: 0.01 inches
This August so far: 0.71 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater as of July 8, 2022, are spring Chinook, 380; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 15.13 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 16.64 million gallons per day. Second week of August 2021 average water use: 16.28 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of Aug. 5-11, precipitation was 0.71 inches, and turf grass in the area used 1.57 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers three times for 12 minutes each time and rotor-type sprinklers three times for 43 minutes each time. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard-care & water-savings tips
- Watering cans are perfect for pots. Use one to water potted plants or small areas. Watering with a hose wastes water.
- Don’t overreact and try to drown the brown spots in your lawn. Simply moisten the area a bit, and the grass will green in a few days. Remember that not all brown spots in your lawn are caused from lack of water. If you have distinct, irregularly shaped brown spots, the symptoms are most severe in late summer, and a section of dead turf can be pulled up easily, the problem is probably grubs, a beetle larva. They feed on your turf’s root system and kill it.
- Remember to weed your lawn and garden regularly. Weeds compete with other plants for nutrients, light and water.
- Signs of overwatering: Leaves turn lighter shades of green or yellow, young shoots wilt and sometimes algae or fungi grow.
- Be a leak detective! Check all hoses, connectors and faucets regularly for leaks.
- Report broken pipes, leaky hydrants and errant sprinklers to property owners or the City’s Water Division at 509-527-4380.
- Minimize the grass areas in your yard; less grass means less water and less work to mow!
