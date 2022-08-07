Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: 0.01 inches
This August so far: 0 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater as of July 8, 2022, are spring Chinook, 380; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 16.64 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 17.66 million gallons per day. Fifth week of August 2021 average water use: 15.93 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of July 29-Aug. 4, precipitation was 0 inches, and turf grass in the area used 1.78 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers five times for 15 minutes each time and rotor-type sprinklers five times for 54 minutes each time. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard-care & water-savings tips
- Spend less time in the shower. If you lose track of time, bring a radio into the bathroom and time yourself by how many songs play while you’re in there. Try to get your shower time down to a single song (epic rock ballads like Freebird don’t count!).
- When you give your pet fresh water, don’t throw the old water down the drain. Use it to water your trees or shrubs.
- If you accidentally drop ice cubes when filling your glass from the freezer, don’t throw them in the sink. Drop them in a house plant instead.
- Avoid fertilizer. Although fertilizing your lawn might seem like a good idea, it is actually best to avoid it during the hot summer months. In the summer, grass consumes more energy than it produces. Fertilizer actually promotes growth which causes the grass to consume even more energy,which causes more stress on your already taxed lawn. It’s best to fertilize in the fall as part of your winter lawn prep.
