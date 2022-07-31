Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last July: 0.52 inches
This July so far: 0.11 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater as of July 8, 2022, are spring Chinook, 380; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 17.66 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 17.99 million gallons per day. Fifth week of July 2021 average water use: 16.82 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of July 15-21, precipitation was zero inches, and turf grass in the area used 1.87 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers six times for 13 minutes each time and rotor-type sprinklers six times for 47 minutes each time. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard-care & water-savings tips
- Check the root zone of your lawn or garden for moisture before watering using a spade or trowel. If it’s moist 2 inches under the soil surface, you still have enough water.
- Walkways and patios provide space that doesn’t ever need to be watered. These useful “rooms” can also add value to your property.
- Water your landscape in cycles by reducing the number of minutes on your timer and using multiple start times spaced one hour apart. This allows the water to soak into the soil and avoids runoff.
- Try to add more days between watering. Allowing your lawn to dry out between watering creates deeper roots and allows you to water deeper and less often.
- Don’t use the toilet as an ashtray or wastebasket. Every time you flush a cigarette butt, facial tissue or other small bit of trash, 5-7 gallons of water is wasted.
- Don’t bag clippings. If possible, use a mulching mower so clippings can be returned to your lawn. Clippings can actually act as a slow-release fertilizer as they decompose on your lawn and can be quite beneficial to your lawn’s health.
- Minimize traffic. Foot traffic on already stressed grass can beat down the blades, which prevents them from springing back. Try to avoid foot traffic on your lawn, if possible. You may consider laying down stepping stones to help people avoid walking on your grass.
