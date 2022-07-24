Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last July: 0.52 inches
This July so far: 0.11 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater as of July 8, 2022, are spring Chinook, 380; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 17.99 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 17.41 million gallons per day. Fourth week of July 2021 average water use: 17.23 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of July 15-21, precipitation was zero inches, and turf grass in the area used 1.89 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers six times for 13 minutes each time and rotor-type sprinklers six times for 48 minutes each time. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard-care & water-savings tips
Ways to care for your lawn in extreme heat
- Don’t cut too short: Cutting your grass short limits your plants’ ability to produce energy for growth. When grass is cut to a proper height, it develops stronger roots that allow for more support and makes them more tolerant of stress.
- Stick to the ⅓ rule: Never cut more than ⅓ of grass height at one time. By sticking to this rule, your lawn is kept cooler because less plant tissue is removed. This allows your lawn to thrive and avoid stress.
- Don’t mow in a drought: Try to avoid mowing during the stress of a drought. Lawns have limited capabilities to recover from mowing during drought, and it can actually cause even more damage. During a drought, try to mow after a rainfall or after an irrigation day. Try to resist mowing while the grass is still wet to avoid clumping.
- Sharpen mower blades: When grass is cut with sharp mower blades, the plant will heal much faster. Mowing with dull blades actually tears the plant tissue rather than cutting it, causing more stress and damage to your grass. Torn grass develops a brown appearance and is more susceptible to disease and stress.
