Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last July: 0.52 inches
This July so far: 0.11 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater as of July 8, 2022, are spring Chinook, 380; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 17.41 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 15.59 million gallons per day. Third week of July 2021 average water use: 18.31 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of July 8-14, precipitation was zero inches, and turf grass in the area used 1.73 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers five times for 14 minutes each time and rotor-type sprinklers five times for 52 minutes each time. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard-care, water-savings tips
- Aerating your lawn will help moisture penetrate the roots as well as allow oxygen and other nutrients in. Use a soil probe to test soil moisture or a screwdriver to identify dry soil. Isolated drier areas require more water than areas where water settles so, if necessary, water dry areas by hand as opposed to running your entire sprinkler system.
- Lawns need about 1 inch of water each week and to measure how much you are applying, put an empty tuna can on the lawn while watering. Stop watering when the can is full or if you notice water running off the lawn.
- When the kids want to cool off, use the sprinkler in an area where your lawn needs it the most.
- Avoid watering your landscape during the hottest hours of the day (10 a.m. until 6 p.m.) to minimize evaporation.
- Washing dark clothes in cold water saves both on water and energy while it helps your clothes to keep their colors.
