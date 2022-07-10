Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last July: 0.52 inches
This July so far: 0.11 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater as of June 23, 2022, are spring Chinook, 369; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 15.59 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 15.38 million gallons per day. Second week of July 2021 average water use: 18.63 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of July 1-7, precipitation was 0.92 inches, and turf grass in the area used 1.43 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers two times for 11 minutes each time and rotor-type sprinklers two times for 39 minutes each time. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard-care, water-savings tips
- Watering in the morning minimizes evaporation and ensures more sprinkler water contacts the plants. Early morning is better than dusk since it helps prevent the growth of fungus.
- Check your automated sprinklers occasionally to ensure they are functioning properly and are on a proper time schedule. Periodically turn your system on and observe it through all the cycles to find any leaks, broken sprinklers or those out of adjustment. Are there brown spots that are not receiving water? If so, a sprinkler may need to be replaced or adjusted.
- Remember not all brown spots in your lawn are caused from lack of water. If you have distinct, irregularly shaped brown spots, the symptoms are most severe in late summer and the section of dead turf can be pulled up easily, the problem is likely grubs, a beetle larva. They feed on your turf’s root system and kill it. If you question what is causing your turf problem, contact your local Extension Office or a local nursery professional. They will probably want to see a sample of your turf.
- Adjust the watering schedule at least once a month through the season — plants need a lot less water in May and September than they do in July and August.
- Leave lower branches on trees and shrubs and allow leaf litter to accumulate on the soil. This keeps the soil cooler and reduces evaporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.