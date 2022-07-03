Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last July: 0.52 inches
This July so far: 0 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater as of June 23, 2022, are spring Chinook, 369; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 15.38 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 10.93 million gallons per day. First week of July 2021 average water use: 18.67 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of June 24-30, precipitation was 0 inches, and turf grass in the area used 1.66 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers five times for 14 minutes each time and rotor-type sprinklers five times for 50 minutes each time. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard-care, water-savings tips
Think twice before using pesticides. Scientists have found 23 pesticides in our local streams, many at levels that may damage salmon and other wildlife. Overuse of these products can also damage soil and plant health.
- Start with prevention — Build healthy soil with compost and mulch. Soil organisms protect plants from many disease and insect pest problems.
- Select pest-resistant plants and put them in the sun/shade and soil conditions they like.
- Clean up diseased plants and compost dead plants in fall to reduce hiding places for insect pests.
- Pull weeds before they go to seed and spread.
- Use a variety of plants, so if pests attack one plant, others can fill its place.
- Identify the problem before you spray, squash or stomp. The problem could really be incorrect mowing or pruning, improper watering or other easily corrected practices.
- Accept a little damage — give nature time to work. Natural predators often bring pests under control, but they need time to work. Don’t spray at the first sign of damage. Nature may control it for you, or plants often just outgrow the damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.