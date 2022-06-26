Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last June: 0.39 inches
This June so far: 3.13 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater as of June 23, 2022, are spring Chinook, 286; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 10.93 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 7.26 million gallons per day. Third week of June 2021 average water use: 18.45 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of June 17-23, precipitation was 0.19 inches, and turf grass in the area used 0.97 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers four times for 13 minutes each time and rotor-type sprinklers five times for 34 minutes each time. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard-care, water-savings tips
- Store drinking water in the refrigerator rather than letting the tap run for a cool glass of water.
- Use the refrigerator or a microwave instead of running water to thaw frozen foods.
- To decrease water from being wasted on sloping lawns, apply water for five minutes and then repeated two to three times.
- Water guideline: Your lawn is getting dry when footprints remain after walking on it. For your lawn and plants, water in short, repeated intervals for best absorption, especially on slopes or compacted soils.
- Use a soil probe to test soil moisture: Water only when a soil probe shows dry soil or a screwdriver is difficult to push into the soil.
- Water without waste: Interrupt watering when puddles or runoff occurs. This allows the water to penetrate into the soil before resuming irrigation.
- Use a grease pencil to mark the water level of your pool at the skimmer. Check the mark 24 hours later to see if you have a leak.
