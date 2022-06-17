Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last June: 0.39 inches
This June so far: 2.94 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of June 14, 2022, are spring Chinook, 286; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 7.26 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 7.91 million gallons per day. Third week of June 2021 average water use: 16.6 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of June 10-16, precipitation was 2.39 inches and turf grass in the area used 0.88 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should not have irrigated this week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard-care and water-savings tips
- Set lawn mower blades one notch higher. Longer grass means less evaporation.
- Drive your car onto a lawn to wash it. Rinse water can help water the grass.
- Shorten your showers. Even a one or two minute reduction can save up to 700 gallons per month. If your shower fills a one-gallon bucket in less than 20 seconds, replace the shower head with a water-efficient model.
- Capture tap water. While you wait for hot water to come down the pipes, catch the flow in a watering can to use later on house plants or your garden.
- Mulching, adding water retaining organic matter to the soil, and installing windbreaks and fences to slow winds will help your plantings retain moisture and reduce evaporation.
- For hanging baskets, planters and pots, place ice cubes under the moss or dirt to give your plants a cool drink of water and help eliminate water overflow.
- Wash your pets outdoors in an area of your lawn that needs water.
