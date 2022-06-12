Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last June: 0.39 inches
This June so far: 0.55 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of May 18, 2022, are spring Chinook, 263; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 7.91 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 6.95 million gallons per day. Second week of June 2021 average water use: 17.21 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of June 3-9, precipitation was 0.46 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.12 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers two times for 14 minutes and rotor-type sprinklers two times for 33 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard-care and water-savings tips
- Rather than following a set watering schedule, check for soil moisture 2-3 inches below the surface before watering.
- Trickle irrigation and drip irrigation systems help reduce water use and meet the needs of plants. With these methods, very small amounts of water are supplied to the base of the plants. Since the water is applied directly to the soil, rather than onto the plant, evaporation from leaf surfaces is reduced. The water is also placed where it will do the most good rather than sprayed over the entire garden. Weeds are reduced since they don’t have access to the water that comes from overhead sprinkler systems.
- Mulching, adding water-retaining organic matter to the soil and installing windbreaks and fences to slow winds will help your plantings retain moisture and reduce evaporation.
- When sprucing up your front or backyard, consider xeriscaping. This landscape method uses plants with low water needs to limit your water use.
- Periodically scratch up or rake the soil around plants to keep it loose so it will absorb water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.