Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last June: 0.39 inches
This June so far: 0.10 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of May 18, 2022, are spring Chinook, 92; steelhead, 249.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 6.95 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 10.43 million gallons per day. First week of June 2021 average water use: 17.38 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of May 27-June 2, precipitation was 0.68 inches and turf grass in the area used 0.84 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers one time for seven minutes and rotor-type sprinklers one time for 24 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard-care and water-savings tips
- Replace problem plants with pest-resistant ones for a healthier, easier to care for yard.
- Rain falling on most of our yards and storm drains runs straight to the nearest waterway — so let’s keep that runoff clean.
- Use sprinklers that deliver big drops of water close to the ground. Smaller water drops and mist often evaporate before they hit the ground.
- Water only when necessary. More plants die from over-watering than from under-watering.
Water the correct amount. There are a number of factors that determine the ideal amount of water to apply. These include the type of grass or vegetation, weather conditions, degree of sun and shade, and soil types. Adjust your watering times down, and inspect the grass and soil in the late afternoon. If the soil is dusty or the grass begins to turn a bluish hue or thin in comparison with the surrounding grass or vegetation, increase the watering time slightly for that area. By careful control of watering times, you should be able to determine and apply the optimal amount of water that will keep your landscape healthy while keeping your money in your pocket and conserving our community’s water supply.
