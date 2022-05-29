Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last May: 0.16 inches
This May so far: 2.06 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of May 18, 2022, are spring Chinook, 92; steelhead, 249.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 10.43 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 5.65 million gallons per day. Fourth week of May 2021 average water use: 15.42 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of May 20-26, precipitation was 0.05 inches, and turf grass in the area used 1.09 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers three times for 14 minutes and rotor-type sprinklers three times for 52 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard-care and water-savings tips
Why bother feeding your lawn at all? You probably fall into one of three different camps when it comes to lawn care.
- Camp 1: You tend your lawn methodically. You fertilize regularly, mow frequently and perhaps apply weed killers and pesticides a few times a year.
- Camp 2: You ignore your lawn except for keeping it mowed. You apply no fertilizers, you let the weeds flower for the pollinators and you only consider pests if they happen to show up.
- Camp 3: You’ve gone no-mow and let your grass grow tall, only trimming it a few times a year. You don’t really even think about your lawn.
No matter which camp you fall into, top-dressing your lawn with compost is something you should be doing. Yes, it’s a way to reduce the usage of synthetic fertilizers if you’re in Camp 1. But most importantly, for all camps, top-dressing lawn is the best way to improve the overall health of your turf grass and the soil beneath it.
It makes your lawn more resistant to pests and better able to choke out weeds. It encourages a deep root system that can better withstand drought and nurtures the beneficial soil microbes that help grasses thrive, whether you mow the lawn every few days, once a week or twice a season.
