Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last May: 0.16 inches
This May so far: 2.01 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of May 18, 2022, are spring Chinook, 92; steelhead, 249.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 5.65 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 5.57 million gallons per day. Third week of May 2021 average water use: 16.48 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of May 13-19, precipitation was 0.66 inches, and turf grass in the area used 0.89 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers one time for 10 minutes and rotor type sprinklers one time for 35 minutes this week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
- During the peak irrigation season, the average house in Walla Walla uses 25,000 gallons of water per month. Be a leak detective! Check all hoses, connectors and faucets regularly for leaks.
- Give plants a good start. Prepare the soil by mixing 20-25% compost into soil in planting beds. For trees and shrubs, mix compost into the whole planting bed, or just plant in native soil and mulch well. Don’t add compost just to their planting holes — that can limit root growth. Set plants so the soil level is at the same height on the stem as at the nursery, to prevent problems. Mulch new plantings well, and be sure to water even drought-tolerant plants during their first few summers, until they build deep roots.
- If you love the look of a lush, green lawn, but you don’t want to spread synthetic chemical fertilizers where your kids and pets play, consider feeding your lawn naturally instead. Top dressing a lawn with compost is the best way to provide the long-lasting, slow-release nutrients that encourage optimum turf grass growth.
- Choose the right plant for the right place. Select plants that grow well in the Northwest and fit the sun, soil and water available in your yard.
