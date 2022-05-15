Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last May: 0.16 inches
This May so far: 1.35 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of April 27, 2022, are spring Chinook, 44; steelhead, 219.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 5.57 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 8.93 million gallons per day. Second week of May 2021 average water use: 15.21 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of May 6-12, precipitation was 0.87 inches, and turf grass in the area used 0.85 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should not have irrigated this week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water-savings tips
- Some of the best practices for maintaining healthy home gardens and landscapes also cut water use, a particularly important benefit during a drought. Adding compost to your soil on a regular basis increases the amount of water your soil can hold and therefore decreases the amount of times you need to apply water to your landscape. Compost improves the soil texture, holds moisture and provides food for beneficial bacteria and nutrients for plants.
- Water wider: Tree root tips need water; the base of the tree doesn’t. Water around the drip line, located directly under the circumference of the tree.
- Landscaping: Conserving water is beautiful. Limiting the amount of grass and using more shrubs, wildflowers and rocks adds curb appeal and saves water (and money). Try xeriscaping to save even more.
- Check for leaks in the shower. Dripping shower heads can waste from 70 up to several hundred gallons of water a week, depending on the size of the drip. If the shower head is leaking, make sure it is screwed tightly. Also, remember to check the washer for wear. If you need a new washer, you can get one at your local hardware store or from your plumber.
