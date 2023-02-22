No, winter is not over yet.
That is the message residents of in the Walla Walla Valley woke up to Wednesday, Feb. 22, as they were greeted by cold weather and snow.
With lows expected to drop to 15 degrees Wednesday night, the Walla Walla Emergency Warming Center at New Beginning’s Chapel will be open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday and from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday.
The warming center is at 822 W. Main St.
One change at the warming center is that if by 9 p.m., there is no one using the center, it will close, and volunteers will go home.
National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Collihan said the snow isn’t going to last, but the cold is.
Collihan said the snow will continue, on and off, throughout Wednesday afternoon and will be gone by the evening. He said it could return Sunday, but that it’s still too early to know what to expect.
High temperatures are going to be right around freezing through Sunday, Collihan said, with things warming to the high 30s or low 40s by Saturday.
The lows during the night will be brutal. After dropping to 15 on Wednesday, the low is forecasted at 11 Thursday, 15 Friday and 22 Saturday.
The warming center opens when temperatures are forecasted to drop to 25 degrees without precipitation and 28-30 degrees with precipitation, according to a news release.
