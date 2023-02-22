No, winter is not over yet.
That's the message residents in the Walla Walla Valley woke up to Wednesday, Feb. 22, as they were greeted by cold weather and snow.
Lows were expected to drop to 15 degrees overnight into Thursday morning, so officials at the Walla Walla Emergency Warming Center at New Beginning’s Chapel planned to open Wednesday night and again from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday and Friday to help those who need a warm place to stay.
The warming center is at 822 W. Main St.
One change at the warming center is that if by 9 p.m. there is no one using the center, it will close and volunteers will go home.
National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Collihan said the snow isn’t going to last, but the cold will.
Collihan said the snowfall was expected to end Wednesday evening. He said it could return Sunday, but it was still too early to know what to expect for the weekend forecast.
High temperatures are going to be right around freezing for a few days, Collihan said, with things warming to the high 30s or low 40s by Saturday.
The lows during the night will be brutal, he said. After dropping to 15 on Wednesday, the low is expected to be at 11 on Thursday, 15 on Friday and 22 on Saturday.
The warming center opens when temperatures are forecast to drop to 25 degrees without precipitation and 28 to 30 degrees with precipitation, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.