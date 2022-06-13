Update: 6/13/22 4:45 p.m.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials began diverting Mill Creek into Bennington Lake at 10:54 a.m. Monday, June 13.
Remember the Mill Creek Dam and Bennington Lake project is closed to recreational use during flood diversion.
Walla Walla County Emergency Management was responding to concern among residents as well with multiple posts to social media Monday.
"We're looking at continued rises in area creeks and steams," said Walla Walla County Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee on Monday afternoon. "We haven't crested yet, (but we) expect that to happen in 24 hours. They tell us 24 to 48 hours, but we are hoping for 24, and it will start receding."
By Monday afternoon, the rainfall was dissipating, "but it takes time to make its way to all these streams and rivers," Jessee said.
In the meantime, people need to use extreme caution.
"We are getting reports of people going around 'road closed' signs," Jessee said. "Please do not drive over closed roads, for your safety and for the safety of the first responder who potentially comes to your rescue. 'Turn around, don't drown.'"
Neither the Corps nor the county can directly assist residents with personal property or provide things like sandbags, but staff had confirmed that Koncrete Industries, 502 N. 13th Ave. in Walla Walla, had some empty sandbags available for purchase, according to Emergency Management staff.
"We spoke with them, and they confirmed that you can fill the sandbags yourself," Emergency Management posted. "They do not have available personnel to fill bags. Their phone number is 509-525-9143."
The Corps has updated its flood assistance page on the Walla Walla District website (ubne.ws/CorpsFloodInfo), which contains potentially useful information. For example, there is the "How To Use Sandbags" download.
You can also visit weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
———
The Pendleton office of the National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the region due to heavy rainfall, and minor flooding is already affecting Mill Creek.
The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, and includes portions of Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington — in particular, Walla Walla and Umatilla counties.
Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected.
In Walla Walla, the greatest risk appears to be along Mill Creek right now. At about 10 a.m. Monday, June 13, local emergency management agencies reported increases along Mill Creek that will require diversion to Bennington Lake.
Minor flooding is already occurring, with water and ponding on nearby roads, including Mill Creek Road and Kooskooskie, according to the NWS announcement.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.3 inches are expected over the area, the released detailed. "This additional rain will result in minor flooding."
The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday morning that it was working to ensure that flows through the city of Walla Walla remained between 1,400 and 1,700 cubic feet per second.
"Walla Walla District Water Management officials will divert excess water into Bennington Lake" to keep the flow down, the release said. "Higher flows are expected to start receding within the next 24 to 48 hours. Water Management officials will continue to monitor the situation."
Visit weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.