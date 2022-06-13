Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington... Walla Walla River near Touchet affecting Walla Walla County. .Conditions will be dry this morning but then some possible showers midday and afternoon. Runoff from previous rainfall Monday will continue to drive the river level higher through the day. For the Walla Walla River...including Touchet...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pdt. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Walla Walla River near Touchet down to the Columbia River. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low land areas along river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:30 AM PDT Tuesday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 13.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tonight. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&