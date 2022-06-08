Drought? What drought?
After a snowy April and a torrential May, Walla Walla County is no longer under even moderate drought conditions for the first time since 2019, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
May precipitation at the Walla Walla Regional Airport was nearly double the historic average, with about 3.7 inches recorded, according to data from the National Weather Service.
While temperatures varied greatly day-to-day, ranging from 78 degrees during the hottest day to 37 degrees on the coldest nights, May overall averaged nearly six degrees cooler than normal.
That cooler weather has meant the region has held onto its snowpack much later than normal. By June 1, snowpack in the Walla Walla water basin was 272% of median, not because there was more snow this year than normal, but because it is melting significantly later, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Much of the county is still considered “abnormally dry,” the mildest condition measured by the Drought Monitor, and which historically does not increase fire danger or impact crops.
The summer overall is still projected to be warmer and drier than normal, according to projections from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
But Walla Walla County is still going into the summer in a much better position than at this time last year, when most of the county was experiencing moderate to severe drought, according to data from the Drought Monitor.
And June is currently predicted to be slightly cooler and slightly wetter than normal, said Colbey Goatley, meteorologist for the Pendleton office of the National Weather Service.
Temperatures in June typically average around 67 degrees, with daily highs averaging 79 degrees, Goatley said. Total precipitation for the month averages around 1.25 inches.
