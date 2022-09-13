The unhealthy haze that has settled in the Walla Walla in recent days is likely to be partially cleared by Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
However, the relief might be temporary.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 13, air quality in Walla Walla was considered unhealthy, with recommendations that residents limit their time outdoors, according to the Washington Department of Ecology. Though conditions are set to improve in coming days, the air is forecast to return to unhealthy levels of smoke particulates by Saturday.
The smoke over the Walla Walla Valley has primarily come from fires burning in the Wallowa area, particularly the nearly 148,000 acre Double Creek Fire, as well as the over 90,000 acre Cedar Creek Fire west of Bend in the Oregon Cascades, said meteorologist Matt Callihan.
The smoke had been pushed north by a strong upper-level pressure ridge that has lingered over the desert Southwest, which has also brought higher temperatures to the Walla Walla region, Callihan said. That high-pressure ridge has brought hot air, but not high enough winds to help disperse the accompanying smoke, he added.
But a low-pressure trough was expected to help break down the ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and into Wednesday, potentially increasing winds and bringing moisture for storms in the Blue Mountains and other areas. Additional moisture might be added to the system by the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Kay, which brought an unusual amount of rain to a parched California over the weekend before breaking up over the Baha peninsula, Callihan said.
Resulting storms could help bring rain to the various fires that have been growing rapidly, including the Double Creek and Cedar Creek fires, but also potentially thunderstorms.
At least for the time being, the changes to the West’s weather patterns should help to clear smoke in most areas far away from the mountain fires currently darkening the skies.
“We’re not out of the woods necessarily, but it will be not nearly as widespread as we’ve experienced the last couple of days,” Callihan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.