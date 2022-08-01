A hot snap that has gripped the Walla Walla Valley and much of Eastern Washington for the last week has begun to slowly wane, with more seasonable summer weather expected to return in the coming days.
The last work week of July started with a reading of 99 degrees at the Walla Walla Airport on Monday, July 25, and continued with an unbroken string of days hotter than 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
There was a high of 102 degrees on Tuesday, 103 degrees on Wednesday, 104 degrees on Thursday, 108 degrees on Friday, 107 on Saturday and 101 on Sunday.
While the work week was hot, it was a few degrees cooler than had originally been predicted at the beginning of the week, when forecasters had estimated that heat records could be matched or broken on several consecutive days.
By the end of the week, the only record broken was for July 29, when the 1960 record of 106 degrees was broken by Friday’s reading of 108 degrees.
The scorching weather was accompanied by a string of fires large and small, including a 1,100 acre wheat and stubble fire between the cities of Walla Walla and Prescott on Friday evening and a small fire at the Mill Creek Sportsplex on Wednesday.
Hot weather continues to linger as the month of August gets going, with temperatures above 100 predicted Monday, Aug. 1 — though a light rain and isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon helped tamp down temperatures — and a forecast of 95 degrees for Tuesday, Aug. 2, and Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Slightly cooler weather will follow, with a high below 90 degrees forecast for Thursday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 5.
